Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn may have some competition in the wedding crashing game.

Kristen Stewart and girlfriend Stella Maxwell found themselves at a wedding for Kirsten and Kayleigh Jennings over the weekend, proving that no marriage is immune to a celebrity surprise. The couple tied the knot at a family member’s backyard in Canada before heading to Pizzeria Gusto in Winnipeg to dance the night away (in related news, I am officially set on having my wedding reception at a pizzeria).

The newlyweds told E! News that the Twilight star and Victoria’s Secret model were welcomed in as they joined their post-wedding celebration.

“For us, we wanted to make sure they didn’t segregate themselves and interacted with everyone,” Kayleigh said. “Hopefully they felt normal and had fun.”

Kirsten added, “She pulled up with Stella and we were introduced to them. At one point, someone asked her what kind of music she liked and she said, ‘I love the Beastie Boys,’ so they played some Beastie Boys.”

But the celebrity status didn’t take the spotlight away from the brides.

“It was complimentary to have her there but we just tried to keep it as normal and casual as possible,” Kayleigh explained. “They were just trying to have a good time just like the rest of us.”

Kirsten shared, "Probably the best part was everyone still made us feel like the guests of honor."