It’s the reunion of a lifetime!

Fans have waited almost 20 years since the release of the film Titanic for Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet to reunite.

And though you’ve seen them here and there together at awards shows, their latest reunion will make you feel like it’s 1997 all over again.

According to People, as a part of the annual auction gala hosted by the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, Leo and Kate are auctioning THEMSELVES off for a private dinner with one lucky fan.

Yup, you heard me right. You can third wheel on the most epic Jack and Rose reunion date. Ever.

You’ll finally get Leo and Kate to answer the questions we’ve all been dying to know, like why they didn’t take turns on that piece of wood or just simply spend the entire time quoting the movie and singing Celine Dion (as if they haven’t had enough of that for the past two decades)?

So, be ready to prepare your wallets, empty out your savings accounts and ask your Nana to give you that Christmas money early.

The dinner with the costars will be held sometime in October or November 2017 and the location is at the choosing of the lucky winner.

The star-studded event is hosted on July 26 in St. Tropez, France and all of the proceeds from the auction will go towards Leo’s foundation which supports environmental causes. The money raised from the dinner will also benefit a GoFundMe page created by Kate to help a young British mom pay for her cancer treatment.

This year’s gala will also honor Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo with the “New World Leadership Award” and will include a special performance by Lenny Kravitz.