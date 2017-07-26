VIEW GALLERY

As women, we want undergarments that are comfortable enough to run errands in, go to work in and rest in, all while also feeling sexy in our own skin, which can be difficult when trying to fit into a standard size that doesn’t flatter your body. Glamour uncovered some hidden brands that will fit all your needs, including being environmentally friendly while still being affordable. We highlighted the top five.

1. Proclaim

Proclaim is a company based out of San Francisco that aims to produce bralettes for a wide range of individuals while keeping it’s environmental impact low. “Nude” isn’t just one shade with this brand as they have an inclusive range of neutrals. Each piece is manufactured from recycled plastic water bottles and is comfortable enough to wear all day long.

2. Rosalie Wynne

This brand stemmed from founder, Rosalie Wynne, being unable to find bras that fit her properly. Like Proclaim, this company specializes in bralettes and produces 35 different sizes ranging from cup size A to H and waist sizes 26 to 36. The designs offer plenty of support without compromising the aesthetic. Rosalie Wynne also sells underwear with the same designs as the bras so you can match completely.

3. Ohhh Lulu

Flowers and vintage and colors, oh my! This cheery classic-inspired lingerie brand is based out of Canada. The company aims to make you feel cozy and lazy underneath your clothes all the time.

4. Colie Co.

Seductive meets feminine in this Portugal-based ocean-side home studio company. The pieces are sold internationally on Etsy. The brand creates unique prints for the undergarments on reclaimed fabrics for soft-cup bras, low-rise underwear and more.

5. Lazy Girl Lingerie

This Australian label’s goal is comfort and it encourages women to celebrate themselves. They offer lounge sets, lingerie and body suits. The brand is heavy on lace and its customers are inspired to embrace the body they were given, with pieces that accentuate their figure without sacrificing their comfort.