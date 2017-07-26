VIEW GALLERY

2007 was a tough year for Britney Spears. She had a mental breakdown and shaved her head and then attacked a paparazzi with an umbrella.

The headline-making green umbrella could soon be yours.

Daniel Ramos, the paparazzi who she attacked, actually kept the umbrella. He’s selling the pop culture souvenir because Britney is in a good place now and Daniel needs some cash for a movie he wants to film. Oh, Hollywood.

A lot of people thought Britney lost her mind for shaving her head and then clubbing a pap’s car with an umbrella. But she was being ruthlessly followed and photographed by the paparazzi and didn’t know how to cope. A lot of iconic moments came from her breakdown, including the first viral YouTube video.

The umbrella is listed online with PR Auction and will be live on the internet until August 10.

Daniel is thinking he’ll get a ballpark of $50,000 for the umbrella. The price sounds a little steep, but it was an iconic moment in the ’00s.