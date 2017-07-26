VIEW GALLERY

Frances Stanaway claimed that meeting Luke Bryan was the “night of her life.”

The 88-year-old woman from Missouri is battling a terminal illness and was given the opportunity to meet with the country singer through Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care. Crossroads has a “Gift of a Day” campaign that aims to grant final wishes for the hospice patients. Stanaway received tickets to Bryan’s show and was able to flirt with him and bring him Lay’s potato chips (his favorite snack) just before the concert.

For Bryan’s fans, his rear is an integral part of his stage presence. The singer is known to shake it on stage. It’s a staple during his shows and has become a joke to the star, who even created a “no butt touching” rule for his fans.

“It’s funny ’cause you see, like early on in your career, you don’t want to tell your fans that they can’t interact with you, so you let them get away with kisses on the cheek and all that,” Bryan told Ellen Degeneres on her show in September. “Someone will go, ‘Can I grab your butt?’ and back then if it was a polite ask, we would oblige them. But then you got 90 others.”

But Bryan made an exception for Stanaway, who was invited to touch his backside.

Stanaway’s children accompanied her to the event where she wore a glittered Luke Bryan sweatshirt that read, “Shake it for me, Luke!” Her son said, “This is probably the most excited she’s been in six or seven months. It’s living your life to the fullest to the very end.” The night also included a dinner donated by a local seafood restaurant.

The coordinator of the campaign, Tracy Bunch, said, “He grabbed her hands and put them on his butt and posed like that. Her face was just amazing. Her eyes were probably the biggest they’ve ever gotten at that moment.”

She continued, “It’s also all she’s been talking about the past few days. At the end of the evening, she called it the ‘night of her life.'”

The photo of Stanaway and Bryan is now hanging up in her nursing home.