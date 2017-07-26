VIEW GALLERY

One man transformed into our fave Disney Villain, becoming a creation that would make any poor, unfortunate soul pee their pants.

Jo Skellington, a self-taught makeup artist, transformed himself into the all mighty Ursula, the bodacious sea witch, and I’m in literal tears.

Brace yourselves and your bladders…

Those pearls, that hair, those curves! Ursula, my queen, I bow down at your feet! (Eh, tentacles?)

He posted a video of him in all of his drag glory on his Instagram account and captioned the video “The All New Ursula After The Comic Con Masquerade Ball.”

Jo then went on to give his round of thank yous and added, “Thank you all for your love and support! And Thank you to the judges and all the Crowd who [were] there cheering me up. We Won 3 awards!!! I cannot be happier. I did a video just for fun singing.”

Once you press play, you’re sirened into watching the video on loop for hours, staring into those eyes, which are creepy AF.

This isn’t the first Disney rendition Jo’s done. He’s got so many other costumes that put Disney animation to literal shame! Check out his Instagram here. (warning: I highly recommend checking these out in the daytime)