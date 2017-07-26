VIEW GALLERY

Kontroversy always follows Kim Kardashian.

When Kardashian launched her makeup line, KKW Beauty, makeup lovers everywhere were watching her very closely and of course, she faced immediate criticism for her line. On one hand, the line had some positive reviews. There were a few negative reviews as well. The line was also labeled problematic after allegations of blackface.

Recently one makeup artist has been watching Kim so closely that she claims to have seen something illegal. According to documents obtained from TMZ, Kriss Kjaer Weis, founder of Kjaer Weis, claims that there are a few similarities between their respective beauty lines.

Weis is suing Kardashian for what she claims was an allegedly deliberate copy of her beauty line and logo. Weis is now seeking payment for profits made by KKW Beauty, payment for additional damages and she also wants to prohibit Kim from using the initials KKW.

This isn’t the first time a member of the Kardashian family has been faced with a lawsuit either. Remember when Kylie Jenner faced the same type of lawsuit from Vlada Haggerty? Haggerty hired a counsel team but the lawsuit was never filed.

While the fans could clearly see the similarities in Kylie’s almost-lawsuit, Kim’s situation has beauty fans a little confused since neither lines look all that similar. Kjaer Weis’ line focuses on being vegan friendly and she is known for her cutout metal compacts. Kim’s line focuses more on neutral tones and bold fonts.

No one on Kim’s side or Kjaer Weis’ side have come out with an official statement so we just have to watch and see how the drama unfolds.

For now, we’ll just be keeping up.