Another celebrity baby is on the way!

Kim Kardashian has been pretty vocal about wanting a large family and more recently, discussing the possibility of a using a surrogate because the reality star has gone through two pregnancies with placenta accreta, a potentially life threatening condition, in which the placenta stays attached to the uterus during delivery instead of coming out after the child. After a couple of surgeries, Kardashian was able to conceive Saint, but the same problem happened all over again.

She has just taken her pick for a surrogate along with husband, Kayne West. A San Diego mom in her late 20s was referred to the couple by an agency and is three months along, meaning the baby can be expected in January of 2018. The woman is an experienced surrogate and has appeared in the promotional video about the process with her family.

According to a TMZ report, Kardashian and West will be paying $45,000 in 10 monthly installments of $4,500. The stars will hand over $5,000 per additional baby. The costs are in addition to a $68,850 deposit given to the surrogate agency.

The conditions of the contract rightfully include the wellness habits and health of the surrogate. They are pretty standard mother-to-be guidelines such as no drinking, no smoking, no saunas, no raw fish and no handling of cat litter.

“I think I always knew surrogacy was an option, but I didn’t think it was that realistic of an option, and now I feel like that’s my reality,” said Kim in a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Twitter users had some hilarious reactions to the announcement.

Kim kardashian makes $45k in a month and she paying that to her surrogate for the entire pregnancy?! The surrogate got played lmao — 5 (@Ahunnnid) July 26, 2017

Does @KimKardashian have a race preference for this surrogate? I make beautiful babies and I'm poor. pic.twitter.com/XECwGOcMgG — B (@BranDdye) July 14, 2017

