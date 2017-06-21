VIEW GALLERY

There seems to be a potential baby sister or brother for North and Saint West.

Kim Kardashian reportedly paid six-figures for a surrogate to carry her third child with her husband, rapper Kayne West.

Kardashian chose surrogacy as a result of two difficult pregnancies and the diagnosis of placenta accreta, meaning that parts of the placenta grow too deep inside the uterine lining, which can cause too much blood loss with delivery. The condition may result in the removal of the uterus during childbirth and could potentially be fatal. Forr safety reasons, surrogacy seems to be the way to go for the reality star.

Obviously, the many followers of Kardashian and West freaked out over the news, but some others were not too thrilled with the timing of their exciting announcement.

Beyonce reportedly gave birth to her twins last week, with the main source of verification being a tweet from Beyonce’s father, Matthew Knowles. There hasn’t been an official statement regarding the babies, but Twitter users seem to think that the reveal of Kardashian’s plan seems a little suspicious.

Many users were angered by Kardashian stealing Queen B’s spotlight.

Beyoncé and jay ain't had them twins a week and Kim trying to hurry up and have 3 — Y’all Won. (@Iampinkpistol) June 21, 2017

So Beyoncé had her twins and two days later Kardashian hires a surrogate so she can have another kid, so that it's 3 and 3 #extra — Diana B (@diana_b34) June 21, 2017

Some point out that this is just another example of Kardashian wanting to be like Beyonce.

But many argue that having a third child is Kardashian’s personal choice and has nothing to do with Beyonce.

Please someone explain me how Kim is trying to copy Beyoncé by wanting to have another child?

Y'all delusional pic.twitter.com/NjCuT8c67D — Kim Kardashian Army (@KimKLegion) June 21, 2017

Not everyone's lives revolve around Beyoncé. Kim wanted a 3rd baby right after having Saint. Y'all so desperate to make everything abt Bey. — kimberly hates yosané (@rihspectme) June 21, 2017

One thing to keep in mind: surrogacy has come up multiple times on Kardashian’s reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, including discussions with her sisters and her mother.

No matter whose side you’re on, it’s just exciting that the West and Carter families are growing. Congrats to both sets of parents!