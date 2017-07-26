VIEW GALLERY

A lot of people think that Paris Hilton is only a pop culture icon of the 00s, but the girl who invented getting paid to party is proving she isn’t dated.

With the resurgence of ’00s culture Paris has proven that she is more than her Juicy sweatsuits and can transcend generations.

The hotel heiress has been posting hilarious meme’s on Twitter making fun of herself.

Them: "You can't just erase people from your life"

Me: pic.twitter.com/vLBbLuT2iX — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) July 9, 2017

"Where do you see yourself in 10 years?"

Me: pic.twitter.com/SxokpHaaZv — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) July 12, 2017

When everyone expected you to be hungover this morning but you wake up feeling fine. pic.twitter.com/7l9M4zF66K — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) July 15, 2017

“So tell me about yourself" pic.twitter.com/FU0h71dGcw — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) July 20, 2017

"Never pass a mirror without looking in it." pic.twitter.com/cqyeN0X1Vy — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) July 23, 2017

Me: "I don't carry any excess baggage… that's for a weak bitch" Also me: pic.twitter.com/0ytJSLs6mh — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) July 25, 2017

https://twitter.com/ParisHilton/status/875061157937242112

Mood: liking stuff & things pic.twitter.com/kUReiqQ2rO — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) July 20, 2017

Paris is proving her one liners are too iconic for just one generation.

Maybe she’ll bless us with another reality TV show soon.