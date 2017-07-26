A lot of people think that Paris Hilton is only a pop culture icon of the 00s, but the girl who invented getting paid to party is proving she isn’t dated.
With the resurgence of ’00s culture Paris has proven that she is more than her Juicy sweatsuits and can transcend generations.
The hotel heiress has been posting hilarious meme’s on Twitter making fun of herself.
https://twitter.com/ParisHilton/status/875061157937242112
Paris is proving her one liners are too iconic for just one generation.
Maybe she’ll bless us with another reality TV show soon.