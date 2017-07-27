VIEW GALLERY

In today’s installment of Is Anybody Surprised?, according to scientific research, George Clooney has the world’s most handsome face.

I know you’re probably shocked that such a hideous beast could claim the title, but here’s how the whole thing works, per Daily Mail.

The 56-year-old actor’s features were found to be 91.86% accurate to the Greek Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi. For thousands of years, this marker was thought to hold the secret formula for perfection. The higher the accuracy on the scale, the higher the level of perceived attractiveness.

Basically, George Clooney is hot.

A few other famous faces made the list. Ryan Gosling was found to have the perfect nose, while Harry Styles was given the title of most beautiful eyes and David Beckham has the most perfectly shaped face. George took the prize because of his overall appearance. His eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips, chin, jaw and facial shape came the closest to the ancient idea of “perfection.”

Brad Pitt fell closely behind Clooney, scoring a 91.80% on the scale.

As we mentioned, Ryan Gosling was applauded for his nose.

Idris Elba also made the list because he is perfect.

Dr. De Silva, who runs The Centre For Advanced Facial Cosmetic And Plastic Surgery in London, told the Daily Mail, “[Clooney] has beautiful facial symmetry and gets closer than any other man to having what the Greeks considered the perfect face.”

“George had a near perfect ratio of nose to lip dimension of 99.6% and his chin and eye spacing were almost perfect as well,” De Silva continue. “Across the 12 key markers he had the highest combined score.”

Basically, all this to say George Clooney looks damn good. That said, everyone’s definition of perfection differs. Who’s your pick for the hottest man on Earth? Not a hard choice for us, TBH.

Hi, Peter!