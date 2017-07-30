Kris Jenner Is 61 Years Old & Rocking A Bikini Like Nobody’s Business

kris jenner

Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Age is just a number — especially if you look like Kris Jenner.

Our favorite momager is currently vacationing in the south of France with her boyfriend, Corey Gamble. Clearly feeling herself, Kris snapped a mirror selfie donning a bikini and DANG SHE LOOKS GREAT.

Daughter Khloe Kardashian was the one to post the photo, so no bragging here from Kris.

“Kris Jenner looking like a snack! 👀 I see you mommy!” the reality star captioned the image on Instagram.

Now this is where her six kids (and six grandkids!) get their good genes.

Did we mention that this hottie is 61 years young?

Check out other photos of her envy-inducing vacation here.

View this post on Instagram

#naptime

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on

View this post on Instagram

#spa #relax #blessed #hotelducap

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on

