VIEW GALLERY

As part of Dr. Luke’s ongoing lawsuit against Kesha, the music producer subpoenaed Lady Gaga to testify about her involvement in the case.

As a reminder of what went down between Kesha and Luke, Kesha accused Luke of sexual assault, sexual harassment, gender violence and employment discrimination. Kesha alleges that Luke “sexually, physically, verbally and emotionally” abused her since the beginning of their professional relationship. She also claimed that he drugged and raped her on two separate occasions, made threats towards Kesha and her family and called her names.

Luke has denied all allegations and in 2016, a New York Supreme Court Judge dismissed all of Kesha’s claims against the music producer. Luke responded with a countersuit against Kesha and her mother, Pebe Sebert, for defamation and her management for making up abuse claims in order to break their contract.

Before the legal battle began, Kesha swore under oath that the producer never assaulted her in a deposition of a lawsuit against her former managers at DAS Communications, which played a key role in the court ruling in favor of the defense.

According to Dr. Luke’s lawyer, Gaga has relevant information regarding false statements made towards Luke by Kesha. “The motion has become necessary because Dr. Luke’s counsel has not been able to obtain, despite a repeated request, a deposition date from Lady Gaga,” he said. Gaga submitted her texts with Kesha, but the copy was unreadable, so Luke’s lawyers wanted the singer to sit for an interview.

Luke’s lawyers have made additional accusations against Gaga that she has spread negative messages about the music producer and joined what they are calling Kesha’s “smear campaign,” trying to influence Sony to cut all of their ties with them.

Gaga has publicly supported Kesha throughout the sexual assault case so it didn’t take long for her to respond. “As Lady Gaga’s legal team will present to the court, she has provided all of the relevant information in her possession and is at most an ancillary witness in this process,” Gaga’s representative said in a statement to Variety. “Dr. Luke’s team is attempting to manipulate the truth and draw press attention to their case by exaggerating Lady Gaga’s role and falsely accusing her of dodging reasonable requests.”

Kesha released her first single, “Praying,” after four years earlier this month. The song discusses being abandoned and rising above adversity. Her new album isn’t far behind and is being released under Luke’s label indicating that she has not completely broken free yet.

Kesha and Gaga’s fans are rooting for them, taking to Twitter to show their support.

https://twitter.com/iizmrpeepz/status/892002716339273730

This man is just evil. It's not enough that he abused Kesha, now he has to go after someone who tried to help her. Disgusting. https://t.co/HOnezTCZIn — jon (@prasejeebus) July 29, 2017

https://twitter.com/TheShadyFacts/status/891564784407150593

https://twitter.com/MeetMeInSpace/status/892060599038947329