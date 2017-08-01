It seems that there’s almost always a daily report of a sexual assault, many of which occur on university campuses. Recently, the Australian Human Rights Commission released a long-anticipated report that said more than 50% of college students have experienced sexual assault or harassment at some point, and that most haven’t reported the incidents.

The study questioned around 30,000 students from 39 Australian universities to gather statistics about the rates of sexual assaults, as well as if the students spoke up about them.

Almost 2,000 wrote in confidentiality detailed reports of the experiences, showing that even though they might not have reported it, they have more than a lot to say. Buzzfeed News even published several of the anonymous reports.

Some of the biggest takeaways from the report? More than half of students had been sexually harassed at least once in 2016, with 25% of the attacks happening on campus. Another finding was that students with disabilities or of Aboriginal descent were more at risk to experience sexual harassment.

What’s even more disconcerting is that more than 85% of survivors and victims didn’t report their incidents. Several reasons are that they either didn’t know how to bring it up, who to tell, or they didn’t think they would be taken seriously.

"5 years, 20 reported cases, NO expulsions, NO suspensions. Survivors deserve to be believed"#EndRapeOnCampus #MacquarieUniversity pic.twitter.com/7FMu8o8Vjo — End Rape on Campus Australia (@EROCAustralia) July 29, 2017

The report adds to the conversation that many may have been underestimating the numbers produced during these type of studies. At universities, emergency systems and care centers are always advertised, but there’s still a long way to go if we can hope to achieve decreasing rates on an international scale.