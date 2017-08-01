VIEW GALLERY

Yet again, Chrissy Teigen showed the world that she is a Twitter treasure. Chrissy has already demonstrated how real she is when it comes to social media. From talking about stretch marks to shaming Donald Trump, Chrissy has proven that she has absolutely no shame and doesn’t need to hide on social media just because she’s a celebrity. Monday night was no different.

Chrissy came on to Twitter bare-faced and wrapped in a towel as she recorded what her skin really looks like when she’s on her period.

“This is my skin on my period. Look at it. So angry,” she said as she poked a red blotchy spot on her nose. “Ow!”

Anyone and everyone who has even gotten a period, suffered through acne, or both can understand exactly where Chrissy is coming from.

Ummm this is an amazing thing to share 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 Happens to us all! — Sabrina Said (@South_Said) July 31, 2017

Chrissy Teigen is once again keeping it real and that’s why we love her.