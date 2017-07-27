Chrissy Teigen is uncontested Twitter royalty, regularly gifting her 6.5 million followers with cheeky advice, self-deprecating stories, and biting critiques of the current U.S. government.

After nearly a decade of flying insults at Donald Trump, on July 25, 2017, the President of the United States at long last could not take it anymore and blocked the 31-year-old supermodel on Twitter.

After all, who could withstand the harsh words she told him: “lol no one likes you.”

“After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him ‘lol no one likes you’ was the straw,” Teigen tweeted with a screenshot of the evidence.

Many of her followers cannot stop laughing that it was this playground insult that sparked his ire, as Teigen has been skewering him online with far worse critiques for an extended period of time with no repercussions.

She once questioned if her ass was smarter than the President.

Honestly what the fuck is he even saying?? How is my ass smarter than the president?? I could bullshit through this better https://t.co/tmpioc0yMn — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 2, 2017

She couldn’t fathom those who pretended to support him.

Imagine having to defend this idiot. It's actually crazier than the idiot himself because they're actually aware of what an idiot he is. https://t.co/nhcgeykqL3 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 29, 2017

She was not here for “covfefe,” or any jokes about this disastrous regime.

trump meant to write "coverage". that's it. it's not that deep and not that funny. are you guys insane? i feel like i'm going insane — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 31, 2017

She was candid about his effect on her mental health.

I just no longer find trump trending topics or memes funny. I get sad and angry and depressed. Fuck covfefe, fuck it all, stupid idiot — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 31, 2017

She hinted at his inevitable impeachment, and how he would dodge even that.

He will resign before being impeached. Just to be the asshole that says, "I wasn't fired, I quit" — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 19, 2017

She gave props to CNN.

"Some things trump says are false and some are just inappropriate. Let's talk about what's false first because that's…easier." Lol @cnn — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 18, 2017

She had to have medical procedures to get her through this presidency.

I also had Botox in my jaw muscle to relieve tension from constantly clinching. I was not like this before. Pay my bill, POS POTUS — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 4, 2017

…and she had to resort to more medications.

so fucking tired of this manically insane, incompetent president and this dumpster fire administration I'm gonna have to go on another med — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 4, 2017

While the presidency has been taking a toll on Teigen’s mental health right along with the rest of us, she told People that she has been a Trump hate for “almost ten years.”

“It’s been a long time coming,” she said, “I have been very anti-Trump since The Apprentice, like when it first started, so it didn’t start during the presidency like everyone thinks. This goes pretty deep. And I don’t even follow him so I’m definitely fine being blocked. There’s just this part of me that’s so happy that he had to actually do that. It’s just funny.”