Chrissy Teigen is uncontested Twitter royalty, regularly gifting her 6.5 million followers with cheeky advice, self-deprecating stories, and biting critiques of the current U.S. government.
After nearly a decade of flying insults at Donald Trump, on July 25, 2017, the President of the United States at long last could not take it anymore and blocked the 31-year-old supermodel on Twitter.
After all, who could withstand the harsh words she told him: “lol no one likes you.”
“After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him ‘lol no one likes you’ was the straw,” Teigen tweeted with a screenshot of the evidence.
Many of her followers cannot stop laughing that it was this playground insult that sparked his ire, as Teigen has been skewering him online with far worse critiques for an extended period of time with no repercussions.
She once questioned if her ass was smarter than the President.
She couldn’t fathom those who pretended to support him.
She was not here for “covfefe,” or any jokes about this disastrous regime.
She was candid about his effect on her mental health.
She hinted at his inevitable impeachment, and how he would dodge even that.
She gave props to CNN.
She had to have medical procedures to get her through this presidency.
…and she had to resort to more medications.
While the presidency has been taking a toll on Teigen’s mental health right along with the rest of us, she told People that she has been a Trump hate for “almost ten years.”
“It’s been a long time coming,” she said, “I have been very anti-Trump since The Apprentice, like when it first started, so it didn’t start during the presidency like everyone thinks. This goes pretty deep. And I don’t even follow him so I’m definitely fine being blocked. There’s just this part of me that’s so happy that he had to actually do that. It’s just funny.”