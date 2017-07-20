Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen must have more in common than their show-stopping cameos in Fergie’s “MILF Money” music video — at least, according to Buzzfeed.

Kardashian took to Twitter Wednesday afternoon (July 19) to invite her friend Teigen to take a “Are You More Kim Kardashian Or Chrissy Teigen?” quiz on the popular site.

“Hey @chrissyteigen Should we take this quiz?” she asked. Teigen has not yet answered, but Kardashian went ahead and took it anyway — and the results were unexpected.

“You are exactly like Chrissy,” Buzzfeed alleges, “Wild, the life of the party, and someone who always says what’s on their mind! You have a huge heart and are extremely loyal to those you care about. Not to mention your excellent fashion sense and top-notch wit! Everyone loves you and if they don’t, who really cares?”

Are You More Kim Kardashian Or Chrissy Teigen? -Hey @chrissyteigen Should we take this quiz? https://t.co/gVEO3WXx9F — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 20, 2017

In Buzzfeed‘s defense, that description does seem applicable to both women, who are known for being candid and fiercely loyal, at least as construed by their online personas.

People are waiting patiently for Teigen’s response.