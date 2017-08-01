VIEW GALLERY

Dylan Sprouse’s brother Cole has been killing it as Jughead on Riverdale. Cole’s even gotten back into the dating circuit with his co-star Lili Reinhart. While fans have been anticipating Dylan’s comeback or at least a cameo, it’s never happened. Why?

Apparently, like his brother, Dylan’s been waiting for the right role. Since The Suite Life of Zach and Cody, both brothers took a break to go to school. After graduating, Cole found his perfect role in Jughead while Dylan started a beer project, All-Wise Meadery. While promoting All-Wise, Dylan dropped a hint that he would return to the acting world if the right opportunity presented itself.

“I’m interested in roles that are human, that have some sort of empathic quality. A role I would not do: cool jock,” Sprouse said. “That’s not something I’d be interested in doing. Scripts that make characters a two-sentence description, I’m not interested in.”

It looks like Dylan finally found his perfect role. In an Instagram post, that has since been deleted, Dylan posted a photo of himself on the set of indie film Carte Blanche sporting long hair. In the photo, he pokes fun at Kendall Jenner and her infamous heart hair photo using the caption, “I use mane and tail.”

While Dylan’s photo has been deleted, we can be grateful for the saying “Once on the Internet, always on the Internet.” The director on the film posted shots of him and his co-stars on set. Dylan also took a selfie with his co-stars for his Instagram story and we can all agree they’re all unbelievably gorgeous.

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/create/button/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosmopolitan.com%2Fentertainment%2Fmovies%2Fa10394927%2Fdylan-sprouse-returns-acting-carte-blanche%2F&description=Dylan%20Sprouse%20Is%20Making%20His%20Big%20Return%20to%20Acting%20-%20Cosmopolitan.com&media=https%3A%2F%2Fhips.hearstapps.com%2Fhmg-prod.s3.amazonaws.com%2Fimages%2Fdylan-sproute-carte-blanche-1501564714.png%3Fcrop%3D1xw%3A1xh%3Bcenter%2Ctop%26resize%3D1600%3A%2A

This is Dylan’s first acting role since 2011. If things go well for Dylan maybe we can see him in Riverdale as Jughead’s evil twin?