There is no shame when posting on Instagram after you visit the salon. It’s an easy way to say “Hey world look at me! I did something new and different and I still look cute as heck!” It doesn’t matter if you finally go in for the big chop, get bangs, dye your hair or get a new weave. All new hair deserves a fire Instagram post. But you need a fire Instagram caption to match.

The caption obviously has to be about your new do, but it has to be clever. You don’t want your caption being blatant like “Look at me! I have new hair! Tell me you love it, or else.” So we rounded up the best Instagram captions for when you want to show off your new hair. Trust me, these captions will help you get all the likes.

New hair, who this?

A spin on the classic “New phone, who this?”

Life isn’t perfect but your hair can be

“That’s why her hair is so big, it’s full of secrets.”

There’s a Mean Girls quote for everything.

I didn’t want to go out, but my hair looked too good to stay home

Life is too short to have boring hair

“A women who cuts her hair is about to change her life.”

Coco Chanel always has such wise words

Live colorfully or dye trying

Trying to perfect my hair flip

This is perfect for a boomerang

Currently holding my life together by a bobby pin

I’m Becky with the good hair

Short hair, don’t care

Gorgeous hair is the best revenge

Too glam to give a damn

Big hair, big dreams

Bad hair day? I don’t know her

The Mariah Carey shade of bad hair.

Highlighting all my best features

For when your makeup highlight is killer and your hair highlights are too.

Looking better than I did yesterday

I’m a queen and my hair is my crown

Get ready for all my good hair days

You can look, but you can’t touch

Love yourself as much as I love my new hair

Who runs the world? These curls