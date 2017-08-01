Running a country, being a dog mom and grandmother/great grandmother must be tiring work. While some queens might opt for a hot bath every night or a monthly vacation, our girl Queen Elizabeth drinks four cocktails a day. Same!

To make her even more relatable, she starts before noon and isn’t ashamed.

Her drink schedule is as follows.

Before lunch:

Gin and Dubonnet (a type of aperitif liquor) with lemon and ice.

Lunch:

A glass of wine.

The evening:

A dry martini.

To end the day:

A glass of Champagne.

In fact, Buckingham Palace has royal warrants for Gordon’s gin, Pimm’s, Bacardi and Bulmers Cider.

The Queen doesn’t just go for any type of alcohol, though. She famously turned down a pint of Guinness while touring their factory in Dublin.

Considering the fact that Queen Elizabeth is 91 and still killing the game, I think it is fair to say that if the Queen drinks four cocktails a day she should, too. You know, just for health and stuff.

After-work drinks, anyone?