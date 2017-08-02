Céline Dion: Top 15 Best Style & Fashion Moments

VIEW GALLERY

Céline Dion is having a huge fashion moment. The Canadian born singer has come a long way and can finally bask in the light as a style icon.

Céline first broke out in the music industry at only 13 years old as a French singer. She put out many French albums and even won the popular European singing contest Eurovision in 1988. Her album D’eux is the best selling French album of all time.

After conquering Europe, Céline set her sights on the United States. She soared to the top of the charts and created long lasting hits like Titanic’s “My Heart Will Go On” and the Beauty and the Beast title track, which gave her her first Grammy.

In 2002, she started her Las Vegas residency called A New Day… at Caesars Palace. Since then it has become the most successful residency show of all time, grossing $385 million.

During her time in the spotlight, Céline has befriended many designers and people in the fashion industry. She has openly talked about how all of her stage costumes are custom haute couture. With her first Met Gala appearance under her belt, she has truly solidified herself as a music and fashion icon.

