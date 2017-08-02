VIEW GALLERY

The internet is a strange place. No matter what precautions you take and how many different security measures you have, it seems hackers can get through anything. This week, hackers hacked into HBO’s database and stole 1.5 terabytes of data. For non-technology nerds, 1.5 terabytes is A LOT of content. A terabyte is about 1,000 gigabytes.

This morning, Hack Read said that the HBO hackers have begun uploading their stolen content to the deep, dark web. The upload thus far has included personal employee info, several unaired episodes of Game of Thrones, Ballers, Insecure and Barry and scripts. There are also Game of Thrones scripts to Game of Thrones season seven episodes three and four.

The hackers also took information from Ballers, the HBO show staring Dwayne Johnson. They uploaded episode one, two and three of Ballers’ upcoming season three. They also posted episodes one and two of HBO’s upcoming comedy series Barry. They also posted episodes from their new show Room 104 and Insecure.

The hackers seem not to be done with infiltrating HBO’s servers. They ended their leaked post with “To be continued.” Be careful if you’re on the hacker’s site because downloading stolen material is a crime.

Game of Thrones fans better prepare for some serious spoilers.