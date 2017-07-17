VIEW GALLERY

Last night was the first episode of the last season of Game of Thrones. It was an epic kickoff to the end, Arya literally slayed. But someone who wasn’t a Stark or the dragon queen stole the show… Ed Sheeran. The British red head was confirmed to make a cameo in the season, but the viewers didn’t know when, where or why.

The singer’s cameo was the opposite of subtle. It started with a close-up shot of his face. He was portraying a Lannister solider, but a nice one because him and his friends offered Arya food and shelter. Twitter just about lost it because his role seemed so unimportant. But fan theory here: I think Arya is going to kill Sheeran (sorry buddy) and then pretend to be him to get to Cersei, but I have a million theories so who knows?

Noah Syndergaard

What I do know is that Sheeran isn’t the only celebrity that will be gracing GOT this season. New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard is also going to be a Lannister solider this season. Syndergaard is a huge fan and hasn’t said much about his cameo, only that there will be blood in his scenes.

Brent Hinds

Brent Hinds from the metal band Mastodon is also going to be in season seven. He and his bandmates played a Wildling turned wight. Wights are the zombie White Walkers. So, he’s coming back as a scary, evil zombie, but that means that a White Walker battle is most likely going to happen this season.

Bastille

There are more rumored cameos like that of the indie band Bastille. They deny having a cameo, but Bastille was on the GOT set in Belfast and the GOT cast is known to mislead fans to not give up spoilers. They kept telling us Jon was dead when he wasn’t!

Conor McGregor

There have been rumors flying that UFC fighter Conor McGregor is going to be in Westeros this season. He also denies his cameo, but we all know that GOT loves to hire professionally strong men. There are going to be a ton of fight scenes this season so I won’t rule the fighter out.