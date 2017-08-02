VIEW GALLERY

This is a serious recall. MixBin is recalling all of their glitter iPhone cases because they are leaking and giving people chemical burns.

The recall is not a small one. The company is recalling all iPhone 6, 6s and 7 cases that were sold from October 2015 until June 2017. That’s almost two years worth of sales. According to a US Consumer Product Safety Commission release they are recalling about 263,000 units in the United States alone. They also had an addition 11,400 units sold in Canada.

So far there have been 24 cases of chemical burns caused by their phone cases. The phone cases are cracking and the glitter liquid is leaking out, which is burning their costumer’s skin. It is truly horrifying. There has only been one report of permanent scarring.

Even though the recall was just announced people have been posting their chemical burns from the cases since 2016. It took them this long to put out a recall!

MixBin’s glitter filled cases were sold at very popular retail stores like Amazon, Nordstrom Rack and Tory Burch. The company made special glitter cases for Henri Bendel and Victoria Secrets that are also being recalled.

Seriously check the timestamp on this tweet. She told BuzzFeed News that her phone with the glitter case was in her pocket at work when it started leaking and burned her through her jeans.

This chemical burns are no joke. Even though glitter phone cases are cute and trendy, MixBin cases are clearly not worth the risk.