Lollapalooza Chicago 2017 Lineup: Dates, Schedule & Ticket Details

It’s that time of year again, Lollapalooza is back. The Chicago music festival is must-see this year with headliners like Arcade Fire, Lorde and Chi-Town native Chance The Rapper.

The music festival is at Chicago’s Grant Park and is from August 3 through 6. Keep scrolling to read the daily schedule and other festival details.

Lollapalooza Music Festival 2017 Details

Dates: August 3 – August 6

Location: Chicago’s Grant Park

Tickets: Weekend Day General Admission Tickets are $335 while Single Day General Admission Tickets are $120. Click here for full ticket prices.

Headliners: Chance The Rapper, The Killers, Muse, Arcade Fire, The xx, Lorde, Blind-182, DJ Snake and Justice

Thursday, August 3 Schedule

12 – 12:30: Kweku Collins, Pepsi Stage

12 – 12:30: Lard Dog & The Band of Shy, Kidzpalooza Stage presented by Lifeway

12 -12:45: Declan McKenna, Lake Shore Stage

12 – 1: Golf Clap, Perry’s Stage

12:15 – 1: Honne, Titos Handmade Vodka Stage

12:45 – 1:30: White Reaper, Grant Park Stage

12:50 – 1:30: Elohim, Pepsi Stage

1 – 1:40: MAX, BMI Stage

1 – 2: Kevin Devine, Bud Light Stage

1:15 – 2:15: Unlike Pluto, Perry’s Stage

1:30 – 2:30: Hippo Campus, Lake Shore Stage

1:30 – 2: School of Rock All Stars, Kidzpalooza Stage presented by Lifeway

1:50 – 2:30: The O’My’s, Pepsi Stage

2 – 3: Jain, Tito’s Handmade Vodka Stage

2:10 – 2:50: Michael Blume, BMI Stage

2:30 – 3:15: Paper Diamond, Perry’s Stage

2:30 – 3:30: Temples, Grant Park Stage

2:50 – 3:30: Middle Kids, Pepsi Stage

3 – 4: $UICIDEBOY$, Bud Light Stage

3 – 3:30: JoJo & The Pinecones, Kidzpalooza Stage presented by Lifeway

3:20 – 4: Gibbz, BMI Stage

3:30 – 4:15: Cheat Codes, Perry’s Stage

3:30 – 4:30: The Drums, Lake Shore Stage

3:50 – 4:30: Oliver Tree, Pepsi Stage

4 – 5: Capital Cities, Tito’s Handmade Vodka Stage

4:30 – 5:10: Stanaj, BMI Stage

4:30 – 5:30: Tritonal, Perry’s Stage

4:30 – 5:30: Liam Gallagher, Grant Park Stage

5 – 5:45: CRX, Pepsi Stage

5 – 6: Migos, Budlight Stage

5 – 5:30: Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band, Kidzpalooza Stage presented by Lifeway

5:30 – 6:30: George Ezra, Lake Shore Stage

5:40 – 6:20: Arizona, BMI Stage

5:45 – 6:45: A-Track, Perry’s Stage

6 – 7: Jon Bellion, Tito’s Handmade Vodka Stage

6:15 – 7: Gryffin, Pepsi Stage

6:30 – 7:45: Cage the Elephant, Grant Park Stage

6:50 – 7:30: Atlas Genius, BMI Stage

7 – 8: Wiz Khalifa, Budlight Stage

7 – 8:15: Baauer, Perry’s Stage

7:30 – 8:45: Kaytranada, Pepsi Stage

7:45 – 8:45: Spoon, Lake Shore Stage

8 – 8:45: Pham, Tito’s Handmade Vodka Stage

8:45 – 10: Lorde, Bud Light Stage

8:30 – 9:45: Porter Robinson, Perry’s Stage

9 – 10: Lil Uzi Vert, Pepsi Stage

8:45 – 10: Muse, Grant Park Stage

Friday, August 4 Schedule

12 – 12:30: Harriet Brown, Pepsi Stage

12 – 12:30: Little Miss Ann Band, Kidzpalooza Stage presented by Lifeway

12 – 12:45: Jesse Malin, BMI Stage

12 – 12:45: Bibi Bourelly, Lake Shore Stage

12 – 1: DJ WHO, Perry’s Stage

12:15 – 1: The Frights, Tito’s Handmade Vodka Stage

12:45 – 1:45: The Districts, Grant Park Stage

12:50 – 1:30: SAINt JHN, Pepsi Stage

1 – 2: Moose Blood, Bud Light Stage

1:10 – 1:50: Slothrust, BMI Stage

1:15 – 2:15: San Holo, Perry’s Stage

1:30 – 2: Lard Dog & The Band of Shy, Kidzpalooza Stage presented by Lifeway

1:45 – 2:45: The Lemon Twigs, Lake Shore Stage

1:50 – 2:30: Mondo Cozmo, Pepsi Stage

2 – 3: PUP, Tito’s Handmade Vodka Stage

2:20 – 3: Caitlyn Smith, BMI Stage

2:30 – 3:15: Ookay, Perry’s Stage

2:45 – 3:45: Jidenna, Grant Park Stage

2:50 – 3:30: Skott, Pepsi Stage

3 – 4: Cloud Nothings, Bud Light Stage

3 – 3:30: JoJo & The Pinecones, Kidzpalooza Stage presented by Lifeway

3:30 – 4:10: Cobi, BMI Stage

3:30 – 4:30: Slushii, Perry’s Stage

3:45 – 4:45: The Pretty Reckless, Lake Shore Stage

4 – 4:45: Mura Masa, Pepsi Stage

4 – 5: Kaleo, Tito’s Handmade Vodka Stage

4:40 – 5:20: MISSIO, BMI Stage

4:45 – 5:45: Getter, Perry’s Stage

4:45 – 5:45: Phantogram, Grant Park Stage

5 – 5:30: Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band, Kidzpalooza Stage presented by Lifeway

5 – 6: TEGAN AND SARA, Bud Light Stage

5:15 – 6: Bishop Briggs, Pepsi Stage

5:45 – 6:45: Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Lake Shore Stage

5:50 – 6:30: FRENSHIP, BMI Stage

6 – 7: Ryan Adams, Tito’s Handmade Vodka Stage

6 – 7: 3LAU, Perry’s Stage

6:30 – 7:15: Majid Jordan, Pepsi Stage

6:45 – 7:45: Run the Jewels, Grant Park Stage

7 – 7:40: Allan Rayman, BMI Stage

7 – 8: FOSTER THE PEOPLE, Bud Light Stage

7:15 – 8:15: Gramatik, Perry’s Stage

7:45 – 8:30: Whitney, Pepsi Stage

7:45 – 8:45: Little Dragon, Lake Shore Stage

8 – 8:45: Moksi, Tito’s Handmade Vodka Stage

8:30 – 9:45: DJ Snake, Perry’s Stage

8:45 – 10: Blink-182, Bud Light Stage

8:45 – 10: The Killers, Grant Park Stage

9 – 10: Crystal Castles, Pepsi Stage

Saturday, August 5 Schedule

12 – 12:30: Lady Pills, Pepsi Stage

12 – 12:30: School of Rock All Stars, Kidzpalooza Stage presented by Lifeway

12 – 12:45: Nathan Scott, Perry’s Stage

12 – 12:45: Mt. Joy, Lake Shore Stage

12:30 – 1:15: Flint Eastwood, Tito’s Handmade Vodka Stage

12:45 – 1:30: The Shelters, Grant Park Stage

12:50 – 1:30: Michael Christmas, Pepsi Stage

1 – 1:40: Brayton Bowman, BMI Stage

1 – 2: Young Bombs, Perry’s Stage

1:15 – 2:15: Blossoms, Bud Light Stage

1:30 – 2: Q Brothers, Kidzpalooza Stage presented by Lifeway

1:30 – 2:15: San Fermin, Lake Shore Stage

1:50 – 2:30: Aminé, Pepsi Stage

2:10 – 2:50: Ron Gallo, BMI Stage

2:15 – 3: Jacob Banks, Tito’s Handmade Vodka Stage

2:15 – 3:15: G Jones, Perry’s Stage

2:15 – 3:15: Warpaint, Grant Park Stage

2:50 – 3:30: The Japanese House, Pepsi Stage

3 – 3:30: Sleepy Man, Kidzpalooza Stage presented by Lifeway

3 – 4: ALVVAYS, Bud Ligh Stage

3:15 – 4:15: Zara Larsson, Lake Shore Stage

3:20 – 4: 888, BMI Stage

3:30 – 4:30: Ephwurd, Perry’s Stage

4 – 4:45: LÉON, Pepsi Stage

4 – 5: Highly Suspect, Tito’s Handmade Vodka Stage

4:15 – 5:15: Glass Animals, Grant Park Stage

4:30 – 4:45: Little Kids Rock, Kidzpalooza Stage presented by Lifeway

4:30 – 5:10: Colony House, BMI Stage

4:45 – 5:45: NGHTMRE, Perry’s Stage

5 – 5:30: Tim Kubart and the Space Cadets, Kidzpalooza Stage presented by Lifeway

5 – 6: Vance Joy, Bud Light Stage

5:15 – 6: Russ, Pepsi Stage

5:15 – 6:15: Royal Blood, Lake Shore Stage

5:40 – 6:20: The London Souls, BMI Stage

6 – 7: LIVE, Tito’s Handmade Vodka Stage

6 – 7: Allison Wonderland, Perry’s Stage

6:15 – 7:30: alt-J, Grant Park Stage

6:30 – 7:15: Jai Wolf, Pepsi Stage

6:50 – 7:30: MadeinTYO, BMI Stage

7 – 8: The Head and the Heart, Bud Light Stage

7:15 – 8:15: 21 Savage, Perry’s Stage

7:30 – 8:30: Banks, Lake Shore Stage

7:45 – 8:30: Sylvan Esso, Pepsi Stage

8 – 8:45: Wingtip, Tito’s Handmade Vodka Stage

8:30 – 9:45: KASKADE, Perry’s Stage

8:30 – 10: Chance The Rapper, Grant Park Stage

8:45 – 10: The xx, Bud Light Stage

9 – 10: Mac DeMarco, Pepsi Stage

Sunday, August 6 Schedule

12 – 12:30: Xavier Omär, Pepsi Stage

12 – 12:30: Sleepy Man, Kidzpalooza Stage presented by Lifeway

12 – 12:40: Goody Grace, BMI Stage

12 – 12:45: Boogie T, Perry’s Stage

12 – 12:45: Blaenavon, Lake Shore Stage

12:15 – 1: Grace Mitchell, Tito’s Handmade Vodka Stage

12:45 – 1:30: VANT, Grant Park Stage

12:50 – 1:30: The Walters, Pepsi Stage

1 – 2: Barns Courtney, Bud Light Stage

1 – 2: Dirty Audio, Perry’s Stage

1:10 – 1:50: Duckwrth, BMI Stage

1:30 – 2: Q Brothers, Kidzpalooza Stage presented by Lifeway

1:30 – 2:30: Machine Gun Kelly, Lake Shore Stage

1:50 – 2:30: Lo Moon, Pepsi Stage

2 – 3: Joseph, Tito’s Handmade Vodka Stage

2:15 – 3: Wax Motif, Perry’s Stage

2:20 – 3: Tucker Beathard, BMI Stage

2:30 – 3:30: Maggie Rogers, Grant Park Stage

2:50 – 3:30: Noname, Pepsi Stage

3 – 3:30: School of Rock All Stars, Kidzpalooza Stage presented by Lifeway

3 – 4: Car Seat Headrest, Bud Light Stage

3:15 – 4:15: JOYRIDE, Perry’s Stage

3:30 – 4:10: Spencer Ludwig, BMI Stage

3:30 – 4:30: Charli XCX, Lake Shore Stage

4 – 4:45: NF, Pepsi Stage

4 – 5: Rag’n’Bone Man, Tito’s Handmade Vodka Stage

4:30 – 4:45: Special Guest, Kidzpalooza Stage presented by Lifeway

4:30 – 5:30: Slander, Perry’s Stage

4:30 – 5:30: TOVE LO, Grant Park Stage

4:40 – 5:20: flor, BMI Stage

5 – 5:30: Tim Kubart and the Sapce Cadets, Kidzpalooza Stage presented by Lifeway

5 – 6: Milky Chance, Bud Light Stage

5:15 – 6: 6LACK, Pepsi Stage

5:30 – 6:30: London Grammar, Lake Shore Stage

5:45 – 6:45: Borgore, Perry’s Stage

5:50 – 6:30: Boogie, BMI Stage

6 – 7: Lil Yachty, Tito’s Handmade Vodka Stage

6:30 – 7:15: Sampha, Pepsi Stage

6:30 – 7:30: The Shins, Grant Park Stage

7 – 7:40: Sofi Tukker, BMI Stage

7 – 8: Big Sean, Bud Light Stage

7 – 8:15: DVBBS, Perry’s Stage

7:30 – 8:30: GROUPLOVE, Lake Shore Stage

7:45 – 8:30: Joey Bada$$, Pepsi Stage

8 – 8:45: Whethan, Tito’s Handmade Vodka Stage

8:30 – 9:45: Zeds Dead, Perry’s Stage

8:30 – 10: Arcade Fire, Grant Park Stage

8:45 – 10: Justice, Bud Light Stage

9 – 10: Rae Sremmurd, Pepsi Stage