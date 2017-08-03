VIEW GALLERY

If you were (or still are) like us and identify as a Spice Girls fanatic, you’re going to love this. For the group’s 20th anniversary, a cinema near you will be screening Spice World: The Movie. The band’s official Facebook page recently announced the amazing news that will be taking place on Friday, September 29. Mark the date, whip out your old crop tops and mini skirts and reminisce on the band’s greatest hits like “Wannabe,” “Spice Up Your Life” and “Viva Forever.”

Even after the Spice Girls headed their own ways in 1998, the five of them independently pursued their own solo careers. Not to mention, the band had a reunion for a series of concerts in 2007 and 2008. They also reunited in June 2012, announcing their new musical based on the rise and fall of the Spice Girls called Viva Forever!

After the Spice Girls disbanded, Melanie Brown (Mel B) became a solo singer and released albums such as Hot and L.A. State of Mind. She then starred on the BBC3 sitcom Burn It in 2003 and appeared in The Vagina Monologues in 2003 before she starred in a Broadway musical Rent. After appearing in multiple shows, in 2013, she became the newest judge on America’s Got Talent for season eight of the series.

Geri Halliwell became a solo artist as well and released albums Schizophonic and Scream If You Wanna Go Faster. She’s also written two autobiographies called f Only (1999) and Just for the Record (2002). Geri wrote a series of children’s books called Ugenia Lavender. In addition, she appeared as a guest star judge on he X Factor before releasing a series of yoga DVDs and starting her very own bathing suit line.

Emma Bunton was also a solo singer when she released her albums A Girl Like Me (2001) and Free Me (2003). In 2005, Emma fixed cameo roles in Bollywood films Pyaar Mein Twist and Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets. She was also a guest star judge on The X Factor in 2008. And in 2010, she was a judge on Dancing on Ice. In addition to that, she hosts Heart FM’s Saturday afternoon drive-time slot

Melanie Chisholm became a solo artist and released her albums Northern Star, Reason and Beautiful Intentions. Later on in 2009, she pursued an acting career and performed in the musical Blood Brothers.

Finally, Victoria Beckham moved out of the music industry and into the fashion world. She made her own jeans line VB Rocks for the Rock & Republic brand in 2004 and even shared her tips on fashion in the book That Extra Half an Inch: Hair, Heels and Everything in Between in 2006. In 2008, Victoria expanded her fashion line and introduced her new line of dresses and even fragrances.