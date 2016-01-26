Did you subscribe to the fashion gospel according to the Spice Girls in the ’90s? Whether you’re reminiscing or lacing platform canvas shoes for the very first time, you’re going to need a guide to going all Spice, especially with a 20th-anniversary reunion tour on the horizon.

Lucky for you, we’ve combed through the blissfully colorful land of Spice World and highlighted the best styles—including that of Posh, who unfortunately won’t be reuniting—introduced by the iconic British girl group. Here’s how to figure out exactly what you want, what you really, really want to wear.

5 Health and Beauty Do’s from Spice World:

Scary — Fashion some Scary Spice-style hair horns.

Sporty — Pierce your tongue.

Baby — Go Baby Spice on your hair by channeling 1960s I Dream of Jeannie.

Ginger — Pencil in your thinned-out eyebrows for an authentic ’90s face.

Posh — Work on your pout and pucker up with some plump pout lip color.

Who’s your spirit Spice Girl? Have fun channeling her style and making it your own.

Story by Kelly Rae Smith

Kelly Rae Smith writes about thrifting and vintage fashion for eBay, where you can find all the best ’90s styles to create your own look inspired by your favorite girl power group.