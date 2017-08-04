VIEW GALLERY

Unfortunately Ariana Grande has been the victim of cyber hacking. Her Instagram was hacked and the hackers filled her feed with two super offensive posts.

In one post the hackers posted a photo that says “Islah and never run the scene” with the caption “GANG BITCH F*K WIT US GET SHMOKEEDDD.” The second photo they posted was of rapper XXXTentacion with an awful caption.

The caption read, “f****t a** n***a @xxxtentacion follow @islahgod and @neverthegod HAHHAHAHHAHAHA”

I'm not surprised by this because people always insist on attacking Ariana #RespectAriana pic.twitter.com/3zYgGtrY2l — Maria Celeste (@arianatorfofo) August 4, 2017

The post was so strange that even Nicki Minaji commented on the hackers post. Nicki, who constantly collaborated with Ariana, commented the curious face emoji. The hackers commented back “f**k u talkin bout u next” and tagged the rapper.

https://twitter.com/NM4updates/status/893360976510300161

Ari fans are not standing for this. They are taking to social media to show their allegiance to her. With the trending hashtag #RespectAriana they shared their feeling about how the singer doesn’t deserve this.

Ariana has had a very emotional year. There was an attack after her Manchester, England concert where a concert goer detonated a bomb after her show.

The attack resulted in 23 deaths and 250 people injured. A hacked Instagram is something the singer doesn’t need on top of her already emotional year.

https://twitter.com/dangerousbaee/status/893439944374575105

https://twitter.com/KahlenBarry/status/893407211992514561

she's so unproblematic and she always cares for her fans; she doesn't deserve the disrespect, she only deserves love #RespectAriana pic.twitter.com/XfueF4N07v — ً (@idthrowhes) August 4, 2017

Behind the name Ariana Grande is an actual person that deserves privacy like every other human on the planet. #RespectAriana — 𝐫𝐚𝐲 (@toyoubutera) August 4, 2017

While her account was hacked the hackers requested to follow a few accounts. The photos have been taken down and her Instagram has been restored to normal.

Ariana has yet to comment on her hacked Instagram.