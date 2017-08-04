VIEW GALLERY

Our ultimate childhood crush (mine at least, but I think you all loved him too, don’t lie) is 25 today!

Dylan Sprouse got his first big break in 1999 when he and his brother Cole Sprouse starred in Adam Sandler’s movie Big Daddy.

After that he went on to play the more bad boy, rebel and womanizer of the two twins on their own show The Suite Life of Zack and Cody and The Suite Life on Deck.

Sprouse’s character’s lack of school smarts was very different than real life because Dylan was taking AP spanish and AP psychology and getting straight As and honors. Sprouse was then accepted to NYU but defered for a year and attended from 2011-2015. Sprouse, like his brother, attended the Gallatin School of Individualized study with a focus on video game design.

Since graduating in 2015 Sprouse has been working to become a brewmaster at his own meadery All-Wise Meadery in Williamsburg, Brooklyn with two partners.

He also announced last week that he will be returning to acting with the indie film Carte Blanche. While his fans were excited to hear that he would be acting again, this mostly just prompted fans to beg for a Suite Life reboot. Can you imagine 25 year old Zack and Cody back at the Tipton Hotel back to their old shenanigans? It would be iconic to say the least.

Unfortunately for all of us Sprouse has been dating girlfriend Dayna Frazer since 2013 and they seem to be going strong.

Happy birthday Dylan, we can’t wait to see what you are up to next!