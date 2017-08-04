VIEW GALLERY

Our favorite Riverdale heartthrob turns 25 today!

Even though that slow motion shot of Jughead putting on the Southside Serpent jacket is maybe one of the hottest things we have seen on TV, Cole Sprouse has been capturing our hearts since we were just kids.

Sprouse’s first big role was in Adam Sandler’s 1999 movie Big Daddy which he starred in with his twin brother Dylan Sprouse.

Sprouse then went on to play Ben Geller, Ross Geller’s son in Friends before getting his own show with his brother on Disney Channel, The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.

From that show we got to experience so many iconic moments about twins living in a hotel.

(my personal favorite was when Cody (Cole) moved into the closet because he couldn’t handle how messy Zack (Dylan) kept their room).

They then went on to star on The Suite Life on Deck where they went to high school on a cruise ship and thankfully Mr. Moseby was still there!!

By 2007 they were two of the most wealthy children alive and they each made $40,000 per episode of The Suite Life and The Suite Life on Deck.

In 2010 Sprouse decided to attend NYU in the Gallatin School of Individualized Study and based his curriculum around humanities.

In 2017 he graced us all with his presence has Jughead Jones on the Archie Comics inspired TV show Riverdale.

He has also recently been rumored to be dating his Riverdale co star Lili Rienhart.

While working on Riverdale he has also been working on his photography, a lot of which can be found on his Instagram @colesprouse

Happy 25th Cole, keep killing it!