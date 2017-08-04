VIEW GALLERY

These past few months music has lost two legends that were also good friends. Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell and Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington, both committed suicide by hanging a few months a part.

Chris died in early May while on tour with Soundgarden. Chester performed “Hallelujah” at Chris’s funeral. Then in late July Chester hung himself in his home on the day that would have been Chris’s 53rd birthday.

He died right after Linkin Park filmed a Carpool Karaoke episode and dropped their latest music video.

Today Linkin Park was supposed to play on Good Morning America to promote their tour. But because of their frontman’s suicide they have cancelled their tour and the performance. OneRepublic filled their spot for them and dedicated their performance to Chester and Chris.

During their performance they decided to sing “Hallelujah” the same song Chester sung at Chris’s funeral. The band was joined on stage by Chris’s daughter Toni. During the performance images of the two late singers were displayed on large screens.

Both singers were fathers. Chris left behind three children, Toni being the oldest. While Chester left behind six children. Chester was the godfather to Chris’s son Christopher.

Their suicides have shocked the music industry. Since Chester’s death Linkin Park started a suicide hotline information website in honor of Chester.

Toni and OneRepublic’s performance is a tear jerker so have your tissues ready.