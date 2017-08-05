Demi Lovato may have bipolar disorder, but she’s grown weary of people using it to label her.

In a new interview on Tuesday (August 1), the 24-year-old pop star admitted that it bothers her when people use it as a descriptor for her.

“I think when people refer to me as being bipolar, it’s something that’s true — I am bipolar — but I don’t like people to use it as a label,” she told Elvis Duran on iHeartRadio’s “Label Defiers” podcast. “It’s something that I have. It’s not who I am.”

Still, that doesn’t change her dedication to raising awareness about the disorder, which she was diagnosed with two years ago, or encouraging those who have it or any mental illness to seek the help they need.

“Your voice will be heard no matter what position you’re in,” she continued, “I just happen to be in a position where more people would hear my voice than they would have 10-15 years ago, so I use my voice to do more than just sing.”

What does she want to be labelled as?

“I think Demi Lovato: activist, is something I’d really be proud of,” she answered.

It’s not a reach at all; the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer has served as an outspoken advocate for mental health issues for years, and was even honored for being so open about her bipolar disorder at the Open Mind Gala this year. She also launched the “Be Vocal: Speak Up for Mental Health” campaign in 2015, with the goal of de-stigmatizing mental illness.

“Activist” looks good on her.

Listen to the full podcast here.