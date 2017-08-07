VIEW GALLERY

One of Hollywood’s most beloved couples announced their separation late last night on Facebook and Instagram while much of world was invested in the new Game of Thrones.

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt met on the set of comedy Take Me Home Tonight. They married two years later and their son, Jack, was born in 2012.

We don’t know the full story, but that doesn’t mean fans are any less emotional over the spilt. Within minutes of the announcement, the news was a trending topic on Twitter.

Some were concerned about how this will affect other celeb power couples.

With Chris Pratt and Anna Faris splitting up we need to protect Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively at all costs — laura 🌵 (@alohalauraa) August 7, 2017

Many expressed their loss of hope.

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris separating has me seriously reconsidering if love exists pic.twitter.com/eUXi3URzCt — ♡meg♡ (@Megan_Villars) August 7, 2017

I leave twitter to watch #GameOfThrones in peace and I come back and Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are separated. pic.twitter.com/ohVRIMuhvn — Rob (@RealityRobbed) August 7, 2017

While few expressed nothing but hope.

Everyone upset about Chris Pratt and Anna Faris' divorce I'm like biiiitch my turn to marry him — leia (@titlefxght_) August 7, 2017

https://twitter.com/arieanaklove/status/894565933003440128?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fcollegecandy.wordpress.com%2Fwp-admin%2Fpost-new.php

A bunch were in denial…

The judge when he has to sign off on Chris Pratt and Anna Faris' divorce papers pic.twitter.com/7MeBYtErGP — liss (@koalamelissa) August 7, 2017

Me reading Chris Pratt and Anna Faris's separation news pic.twitter.com/0B50LS0hvi — Jordyn Volk (@jordynvolk) August 7, 2017

And looking for someone to blame.

https://twitter.com/arozner2255/status/894564763203719168

anna faris and chris pratt breaking up affects me in no way but also i feel like im their child and it's my fault somehow — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) August 7, 2017

But a couple blamed Faris and Pratt for this gloomy Monday morning.

Anna Faris's and Chris Pratt's separation is the reason why my train was delayed at Jay Metro-tech this morning. — Veronica Garza (@veros_broke) August 7, 2017

Some expressed the heartbreak and pain of other breakups.

I'm honestly more heartbroken over Chris Pratt and Anna Faris getting divorced than my actual parents — Gina Marie Nicole (@GinaMarieNicole) August 7, 2017

If you are sad about Chris Pratt and Anna Faris, let me tell you, the pain doesn't go away. I'm still not over Britney and Justin. — thomas fissha (@thomasfissha) August 7, 2017

And of course, there’s always one that didn’t get the memo.

hey guys I finally got my “Chris Pratt and Anna Faris, together forever“ t-shirt in the mail, what’s going on? — Bobby (@SullivanBobby) August 7, 2017