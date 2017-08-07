One of Hollywood’s most beloved couples announced their separation late last night on Facebook and Instagram while much of world was invested in the new Game of Thrones.
Anna Faris and Chris Pratt met on the set of comedy Take Me Home Tonight. They married two years later and their son, Jack, was born in 2012.
We don’t know the full story, but that doesn’t mean fans are any less emotional over the spilt. Within minutes of the announcement, the news was a trending topic on Twitter.
Some were concerned about how this will affect other celeb power couples.
Many expressed their loss of hope.
While few expressed nothing but hope.
https://twitter.com/arieanaklove/status/894565933003440128?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fcollegecandy.wordpress.com%2Fwp-admin%2Fpost-new.php
A bunch were in denial…
And looking for someone to blame.
https://twitter.com/arozner2255/status/894564763203719168