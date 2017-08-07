VIEW GALLERY

Bachelor In Paradise couple Evan Bass and Carly Waddell are expecting their first child together! The married couple has had a successful relationship following the wrap of last season’s show and made the big announcement together to People.

Evan gushed about the good news to E! News saying, “We are so excited to welcome this new addition to our family… We wanted to start having children quickly… Mission accomplished.”

Carly took to Instagram to share the news story of their pregnancy, with the caption reading, “SECRET IS OUT GUYS!!!! Evan and I are SO EXCITED to announce we are HAVING A BABY!!! What a beautiful, wonderful, wild year it has been and the adventure continues Feb 2018! 👶🏽❤️ (also Evans face here is hilarious and wonderful).”

This is the couple’s first child together, although Evan has three boys from a previous relationship. They met during season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise and tied the knot in June in a ceremony that will air during this season’s Bachelor in Paradise. Although they announced the baby is expected in February, the couple has not yet shared the sex of the child.

Friends from the show took to Twitter to share their support for the couple’s announcement.

Congratulations to Carly & Evan on their baby news! #BachelorInParadise https://t.co/iK9tewrGZY — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) August 6, 2017

I kinda hope it's a boy so he can marry @jadelizroper & @ttolbert05's daughter one day. I'm so happy for you two! 💗https://t.co/0wncg0l8oC — Ashley Iaconetti (@ashleyiaco) August 6, 2017

Congrats @ebassclinics @carlywaddell.Married & a kiddo comin! I'm just over here trying to get people in baby making shape! — Chase Brody McNary (@cbmcnary) August 6, 2017

https://twitter.com/theyearofelan/status/894269209194094592

Ahhhhh it's gonna be the BEST THING EVER! I'm also glad u are going first so you can give me all the tips!!! 😂😂😂 — Carly Waddell (@carlywaddell) August 6, 2017

congrats to my buddy @ebassclinics !!! i would say you're gonna be a great dad… but you already are 🙂 happy for you & @carlywaddell https://t.co/wE1jns3CLp — James McCoy Taylor (@james_mccoy_t) August 6, 2017

Great news! Congrats to @ebassclinics & @carlywaddell 🙌🏼 Going to be one lucky kid .. https://t.co/OgAHTvmdg3 — Shawn Booth (@Shawn_Booth) August 7, 2017

Congratulations to the happy couple!