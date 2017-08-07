Bachelor In Paradise couple Evan Bass and Carly Waddell are expecting their first child together! The married couple has had a successful relationship following the wrap of last season’s show and made the big announcement together to People.
Evan gushed about the good news to E! News saying, “We are so excited to welcome this new addition to our family… We wanted to start having children quickly… Mission accomplished.”
Carly took to Instagram to share the news story of their pregnancy, with the caption reading, “SECRET IS OUT GUYS!!!! Evan and I are SO EXCITED to announce we are HAVING A BABY!!! What a beautiful, wonderful, wild year it has been and the adventure continues Feb 2018! 👶🏽❤️ (also Evans face here is hilarious and wonderful).”
This is the couple’s first child together, although Evan has three boys from a previous relationship. They met during season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise and tied the knot in June in a ceremony that will air during this season’s Bachelor in Paradise. Although they announced the baby is expected in February, the couple has not yet shared the sex of the child.
Friends from the show took to Twitter to share their support for the couple’s announcement.
https://twitter.com/theyearofelan/status/894269209194094592
Congratulations to the happy couple!