Summer is officially drawing to a close and you might be scrambling to go on the last few adventures and trips before you have to go back to reality. School season is looming and while you might be looking over your textbook list, you’re probably more in need of new outfit pieces first. With the weather set to cool down, we’re in search of winter clothing, while maintaining being on trend and on a budget. You’re probably on the hunt for stores that are giving out more than just free shipping. See which of your favorite retailers are handing out deals this month.

American Eagle

Buy two select AEO tops and get one free. For bottoms, you can score jeans, joggers, or shorts, at buy one, get one 50% off.

ASOS

Final clearance items are up to 70% off.

Banana Republic

Get 40% off your total purchase with code BRSURPRISE.

Cotton On

If you need some closet staples, Cotton On currently has 30% off select tops and 50% off select bottoms.

Converse

Get an extra 20% off sale styles with code SAVE20.

French Connection

If you’re on the hunt for some dressier pieces for that fall internship, head over to French Connection for an extra 60% off sale items with code F60SBR.

Gap

Get 40% off your purchase, with a few exclusions, with the code DEAL.

H&M

With new styles being added, scour through H&M’s sale section, with up to 80% off online and in stores.

J.Crew

Get an extra 50% off final sale styles with code SHOPSUMMER. With the same code, you can get 40% off select full-price items, but online only.

Keds

White sneakers are pretty much always in season, so head to Keds for 15% off full-priced items.

Nasty Gal

If you want some edgier pieces, check out Nasty Gal for 50% off full-priced and sale items with code GET50.

Nike

Get some new kicks with Nike’s extra 20% off sale, with code SAVE20.

Opening Ceremony

If you’re in need of some athleisure, you’ll be glad to know that Opening Ceremony has sale items up to 80% off.

Tobi

For some steals, head to Tobi for 50% off the whole site, with code LA50.

Topshop

Students, rejoice. While the usual student discount is 10% off, it’s now 20% off for a limited time.

Urban Outfitters

If you’re in need of new denim, you’re in luck. All BDG jeans are buy one, get one 50% off.