Sexism in the work place is still something that females are dealing with. Talking about sexist incidents helps bring to light the issue that many think is a thing of the past.

Chloe Grace Moretz opened up to Variety about the sexism she has faced in the industry. When she was 15-years-old her love interest on a movie set said that he would never date her in real life because she was “too big for me.”

Chloe cried in her trailer and then picked herself back up and finished the movie. She didn’t name the movie or the actor who made the comments but she did say he was in his early twenties.

The fat-shaming incident wasn’t the only time Chloe faced sexism while filming. In a different movie the male lead made up lies and rumors about her so that the director wouldn’t like her. She didn’t name this actor either because she’s a professional.

She said that male leads have a tendeancy to feel insecure when there is also a female lead sharing the spotlight. There were many other times she faced sexism in the industry. But when asked if she was ever paid less than her male co-star she wasn’t sure.

Chloe talked about how even if there is equal pay there are small things that happen on set that make the male lead feel more superior. With her over 50 acting credits Chloe is still fighting for roles. She recently got denied a role because of her hair color.

It’s hard to hear about the blatant sexism that happens, but it’s reality. Now time to do some snooping and figure out which actor fat-shamed Chloe.