While you looked forward to summer all year, you’re probably a little relieved that fall is approaching. We can finally escape the scorching heat and get ready for our new school year or new job. We all know the signs: the leaves will change and pumpkin-flavored everything will hit the shelves.

Style wise, we can shed the shorts and tanks and bring out the layers. Fashion shows earlier in the year gave us a glimpse of the trends that we’ll be seeing everywhere, and most of them are already in stores. You can find the latest styles at retailers like Free People, Urban Outfitters and Zara.

2017 trends already brought out the quirky and recycled past trends as we saw visible undergarments and utility clothing. Signature items of the ’80s are making a comeback, so look through your attic to see what you can bring out again. From flared bottoms to political statements, here’s everything you’ll be seeing this season.