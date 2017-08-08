How many headlines have you read this past year that started off with “Millennials are killing…”? Probably a ton. News loves nothing more than reporting negatively about millennials.

For some reason everyone likes to blame millennials for industries and companies dying off. Our generation is different and all the old people need to chill with their issues about change. I will say the only industry this generation isn’t blamed of killing, but actually helping are libraries. Shoutout to millennials.

If millennials are getting teased the one way they are going to cope is through memes. What a loaded sentence that was, but it’s true. Millennials have turned their “killing” habits into comedy gold.

You can join in on the meme too. Simply type out “Millennials are killing” and then use predictive text and click away. The results will be random and hilarious, which is how millennials feel about all the “killing” accusations.

Some of the results were so funny that people tweeted them out. Keep scrolling to read the best “Millennials are killing” tweets.

She’s doing great sweetie.

Millennials are killing it and she did it again but she was a great movie. pic.twitter.com/G69okMwEIs — LittleKuriboh (@yugiohtas) August 4, 2017

BRB.

Millennials are killing me and I'll get back to you later today or something like that. — IneChristmasity (@IneSanity) August 4, 2017

Oh those millennials and their social media.

Millennials are killing it and now we have a good friend who has a twitter and I can't wait to get back on Facebook. pic.twitter.com/qf5yFQkEfS — 🖤Mortemer🖤 (@Mort3mer) August 5, 2017

#ScreamingIntoTheVoid

Millenials are killing of a murder in my family and I just want to scream into the void about how you're feeling. — KngKobun lives (@KngKobun) August 4, 2017

This is terrifying.

Millennials are killing me and I'll watch it right away from the sea and we will be fine. — Ross O'Donovan (@RubberNinja) August 5, 2017

Millennials are not killing the emoji industry I can assure you.

"Millennials are killing me and I are seeing Emoji Movie the day it comes out" Wish I was joking pic.twitter.com/xYV31svt20 — jacksfilms (@jacksfilms) August 5, 2017

This is so pure.

Millennials are killing it and then I just woke my friend and my mom is so cute — Matt Watson (@matthwatson) August 5, 2017

Do it for the man.

Millennials are killing the time the man is the most important person. pic.twitter.com/5Lxr7Vq4UU — Laurie Voss 🏳️‍🌈🇹🇹🇺🇸🇬🇧 (@seldo) August 5, 2017

Is this one religious? Or anti-religion? I can’t tell.

Millennials are killing the gods and the apples for that being said to me that I have a lot of the money 💰 for the gods https://t.co/3ptqqB1iTr — isaacs 💙💜💖🏳️‍🌈 (@izs) August 5, 2017

Millennials versus the bush.

Millennials are killing me right now and I am totally in against the bush. https://t.co/huFmhpoyhS — Asher Wolf (@Asher_Wolf) August 5, 2017

This one is just scary.

Millennials are killing the other hand, if you are not the intended recipient, please contact us at the end of our lives. — #WOKEN נαcк αяcнεя (@TheJackArcher) August 4, 2017

Okay I swear this is something a millennial has said at one point.

Millennials are killing me and I thought that we have internet access to the YouTube account associated with this kind of production. — Ross O'Donovan (@RubberNinja) August 5, 2017

This sounds like an emo song I’d listen to in middle school.

Millennials are killing me right now lol oh god yes please don't stop me from the darkness of the darkness god is god god is the darkness pic.twitter.com/EvVsdgmhLE — Cohen is a Ghost (@skullmandible) August 4, 2017

This may be my new Twitter bio.

Millennials are killing my life and I love it when people don't like me — Jimmy Whetzel (@JimmyWhetzel) August 5, 2017

Millennials are killing it.

Millennials are killing it and the only thing is it has been a good day and I have no doubt about that. https://t.co/gT70kybI4P — Daniel J. Layton (@DanielJLayton) August 4, 2017

These memes are so funny that I don’t mind all the negative press about millennials. Just kidding, please stop thinking we are the worst!