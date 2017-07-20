VIEW GALLERY

Joe O’Brien and Natalia Kaiser are a high school couple from Texas. The 16 and 17-year-old have been dating for almost two years. Last week they went on vacation with Joe’s family in North Carolina when the now viral picture was taken.

Joe and Natalia were wearing matching shirts and they took a photo to commiserate how funny their outfits were. Natalia thought the photo looked funny because their vacation house was in the background. So when she tweeted the photo she said that they bought their first home.

The tweet read “We just bought our first house at the age of 17&18. So proud of how hard we worked these last few years to get it.”

We just bought our first house at the age of 17&16. So proud of how hard we worked these last few years to get it 😁 pic.twitter.com/h0x4ZguN5O — 🌺Natalia🌺 (@nataliamk8) July 13, 2017

The sarcasm is definitely there because hello, they are underage, but at first, Twitter was shook.

https://twitter.com/codywalden__/status/885890962735726592

https://twitter.com/codywalden__/status/885957595969748992

All these comments and not one about the matching tops… — Johnny Taylor ⚓🚢 (@the_able_seaman) July 17, 2017

This was just a joke, people!