In some random, freaky news for your Tuesday afternoon, there is a pair of sisters on the internet that look identical to Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner.

Meet Sonia and Fyza Ali, two lifestyle bloggers who live in Dubai and Kuwait. Some have alleged that they look so much like the famous sisters because of extensive plastic surgery in an effort to look like the famous sisters.

It’s either plastic surgery or just intense contouring skills, both pretty on brand with the actual Kardash-Jenner girls.

Guys, they even have the same dog.

People on Twitter were just as freaked out as the rest of us. An initial tweet about the girls got 8,000 retweets and some of the responses are pretty hilarious.

it's not the fact that they got surgery done but more so because they did it to where they look like kim and kylie — ✩ MONKY ♡ॢ₍⸍⸌̣ʷ̣̫⸍̣⸌₎✩ (@CUTlEGlRL) August 7, 2017

The thing that makes it so creepy is the fact that they not only look exactly like them but they also have their style, makeup and poses down to a science.

Which is which?

I don’t know what’s happening but I think I need the rest of the day off of work. My head hurts from trying to tell these people apart.