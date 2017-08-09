VIEW GALLERY

Anna Faris is recognized mostly for her comedic roles, but more recently making headlines for her tragic split with Chris Pratt after eight years of marriage. She was born in Baltimore, Maryland and moved to Hollywood at 18-years-old to pursue her dreams of becoming a famous comedian. Faris’ first role was in Deception: A Mother’s Secret in 1991, but didn’t really enter the spotlight until being cast in Scary Movie in 2000. The star has expanded from an aspiring comedian and into a well-known actress having appeared in Friends, The House Bunny, Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel, 22 Jump Street and The Emoji Movie. So how much is this Hollywood star worth now?

Anna Faris’ Net Worth as of 2018: $20 million

Let’s see how she got to where she is now.

1991 – 2002

Faris’ breakthrough role was in the horror-comedy parody Scary Movie and she appeared in the subsequent three films. It was her first starring credit as she had minor roles in other productions prior. Faris called working on the film “a great bootcamp.” The movie was a major success at the box office bringing in $42 million the opening weekend and earned $278 million worldwide. For her role as Cindy Campbell, the star received nominations for “Breakthrough Female Performance” and “Best Kiss” at the 2001 MTV Movie Awards.

2003 – 2004

Faris was cast “last-minute” opposite Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson in Lost in Translation which the actress called “the best experience of her life.” Following her role in the drama, she was cast as a reoccurring role in the final season of Friends. She played Erica, the mother whose twin babies are adopted by Monica and Chandler.

2005 – 2007

The star appeared in the comedies Waiting… and Just Friends alongside Ryan Reynolds. Her role as Samantha James, an emerging self-centered pop singer, earned her nominations for one MTV Movie Award and two Teen Choice Awards.

2008 – 2013

The actress starred in the comedy The House Bunny as Shelly, a former Playboy Bunny who agrees to be a house mother of a fairly unpopular university sorority. The film didn’t receive astounding reviews, but viewers reactions towards Faris’ role were fairly favorable. Following the role, Farris starred opposite Seth Rogan in Observe and Report which brought in $26 million. She also voiced characters in Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs and in Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel both of which were highly profitable.

2014- Present

Faris was cast as a main role of the CBS series, Mom, playing Christy, a newly-sober single mother. This gave the star her first full-time television role. Vulture called Faris “the most talented comedic actress of our generation.” Most recently, she voiced Jailbreak in The Emoji Movie.

We can’t wait to see the future projects Faris has coming her way.

2018

