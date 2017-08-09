VIEW GALLERY

Try not to let her skinny figure fool you.

Emily Ratajkowski has a big appetite and is definitely not shy about it. Ratajkowski discussed her diet regimen in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel. The model admitted that while she’s not very talented in the kitchen and eating takeout in bed is a pretty regular activity for her. She said, “I’m not someone who cooks. I’m someone who eats – a lot.”

Kimmel joked about the statement mentioning high metabolism, but Ratajkowski explained, “That’s what everyone thinks and then they think I’m being cute when I say I eat, but I’m actually not cute about it at all.”

“You should see my refrigerator. It’s insane,” Ratajkowski continued. “I have a relationship with Postmates. It’s basically Indian food and Thai food, preferably when I’m horizontal in bed. I’ve had people come over and watch me eat and then say, like, ‘I’ve lost all respect for you.'”

The star posts photos of her giant meals via Instagram pretty frequently while also showing off her killer figure.

Ratajkowski also apologized to Kimmel for not liking the peanut butter and jelly sandwiches he passed out at the 2016 Emmy Awards.

“I was one of the few people who actually ate them, a lot of people don’t eat in Hollywood,” she said as she explained that she felt her sandwich was sitting out for too long.

Ratajkowksi revealed in an interview early this year what she typically eats in a day. Her morning begins Audrey Hepburn-style with coffee and a pastry. For lunch, she opts for a salad, sandwich or whatever is catered on set that day. And for dinner, the model is likely out being social. Ratajkowksi looks forward to dinner as a time to catch up with people usually over some form of animal. She’s a hardcore carnivore.

Maybe it’s all the exercise she does in order to stay so thin. For now, it will just remain one of Hollywood’s biggest unsolved mysteries.