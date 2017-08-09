VIEW GALLERY

To no surprise, Kim Kardashian is quickly expanding her KKW Beauty line. Her Crème Contour and Highlight Kits have sold out multiple times and have received fairly high reviews.

When Kim announced her beauty line people were critical of her trying to cash in on her half sister Kylie Jenner‘s successful makeup line Kylie Cosmetics. But Kim said that she just wants to share her iconic beauty routine with the world and focus on makeup she loves. Kim did collaborate with Kylie and made a nude crème liquid lipstick set, which is currently sold out.

Her new product is are Powder Contour And Highlight Kits. She unveiled the new palette on her Snapchat, kimkardashian.

Powder Contour And Highlight Kits will be available on August 22 at 12 PM PST and cost $52 each, brush included.

Keep scrolling for full details and shades of KKW Beauty new Powder Contour And Highlight Kits.

Light Kit

In Kim’s teaser Snapchats of the Powder Contour And Highlight Kits she shows that there will be three different shades available. The lightest shade is called Light Kit and comes with two matte bronze colors and two shimmer highlights.

Medium Kit

The second kit is called Medium Kit and is perfect for olive skin tones. The kit comes with two matte bronzers and two shimmer highlights as well. This kit is darker and more golden tones that the Light Kit.

Dark/Deep Dark Kit

The third shade of KKW Beauty’s Powder Contour And Highlight Kits is Dark/Deep Dark Kit. Unlike her crème contour kits the powder contour kits only come in three shades. Her crème contour kits have four shades light, medium, dark and deep dark.

Blending Brush

The new brush is a double ended blending brush. With a flat ended brush side and a rounded brush side. Her crème contour brush had a shorter flat end brush side with a small domed sponge on the other side. She has yet to say if the brush is included when purchasing a powder contour kit. She hasn’t said if buying the brush separately will be an option.