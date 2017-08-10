Harry Potter’s Godric’s Hollow home is where his war against Voldemort began. While living in the fabled house where James and Lily Potter were murdered might be a bit heavy for some — even when grappling with fiction — there are so many fans of the series who will be elated to know that the property is now for sale.

Real estate company Carter Jones is listing the piece of wizarding history, the De Vere House, which is located in the village of Lavenham in Suffolk, England. And, okay, while baby Harry and his loving parents did not actually live there, the house was used as the set for Godric’s Hollow in both of the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows movies.

For a cool $1.3 million, the six-bedroom, four-bathroom site of the fictional start of the wizarding war can be yours. Also, a quick glance at the interior will show that it’s a bit cozier and more charming than you remember.

In the end, this home is more representative of what Harry’s life could have been than of anything else. One can almost imagine him zooming around on his tiny broomstick in the garden, playing with his godfather Sirius in the quaintly-decorated kitchen, laughing with Ron and Hermione in the living room while his parents pretend not to eavesdrop.

“It was in Godric’s Hollow that, but for Voldemort, he would have grown up and spent every school holiday. He could have invited friends to his house. . . . He might even have had brothers and sisters. . . . It would have been his mother who had made his seventeenth birthday cake. The life he had lost had hardly ever seemed so real to him as at this moment, when he knew he was about to see the place where it had been taken from him.”

*discretely wipes away tears* I’m okay.