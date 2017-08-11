VIEW GALLERY

Celebs, they’re just like us! Or rather, sometimes they look just like us. And the similarities are eerie. Over the years, there have been more than a few cases of the internet finding celebrity look-a-likes. So many questions and conspiracy theories! Where have they come from? Where can I get my own?

It’s long been debated that there are seven people out there that look exactly like us, but there’s a low chance we’ll ever actually meet them. While we have ‘someday’ to look forward to, take a look at these celebrity look-a-likes.

Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner‘s doppelgangers were recently found, but there’s already been talk that the pair had plastic surgery in order to look like the celebrity sisters.

The two are sisters, Sonia and Fyza Ali, from Dubai and Kuwait, and even their clothing styles and photo poses resemble that of the social media stars.

Gigi Hadid

Meet Izzy IJerman, a model currently signed to MiLK Management. Like Gigi, she’s also Dutch, and gorge.

Taylor Swift

https://www.instagram.com/p/BPL7IptjjRP/?taken-by=april_gloria

The internet was quick to find one of Taylor’s many look-a-likes, and this one is too legit. April Gloria, a cosplayer from Kansas, hasn’t been shy about sharing the resemblance. She’s even perfected Taylor’s signature cat eye, shaggy cut, and red lips.

Leonardo DiCaprio

Konrad Annerud of Stockholm looks scary similar to Leo and we’re getting major Jack Dawson vibes. When interviewed, he’s also discussed the downsides, with the attention usually being unwanted.

Emma Watson

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUrQ2HGFq60/?taken-by=meganflockhart

Someone must’ve given this girl some polyjuice potion. Megan Flockhart, a cosplayer from the UK, has dressed up as Belle and Hermione, two of Emma’s iconic characters.

While some appreciate the resemblance, and the opportunities of being professional look-a-likes, some wish they could just shed the attention and comparisons. At the end of the day, they’re still uniquely themselves and more than just a familiar face.