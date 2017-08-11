VIEW GALLERY

Taylor Swift has now taken the stand in order to give the highly-anticipated testimony in her ongoing sexual assault trial. Though she has mostly kept quiet in regards to her side of the events and sharing her story with the public, the newest updates from inside the trial have allowed us to hear Swift’s side of the series of events.

The courtroom was open to reporters, giving them the ability to quote Swift directly and to provide live updates from the trial. Swift’s testimony, shared via social media snippets, provides fans and the general public with a little bit more insight as to the events of what she alleges was a sexual assault.

Swift’s testimony was powerful in that she refused to back down, her own sureness coming across in several quotes.

Swift detailed what she says happened, which includes the former radio DJ David Mueller sticking his hand up her skirt during a photo.

“He grabbed my ass underneath my skirt,” she told the defense. “It was underneath my skirt.”

Swift also said she was “completely sure” that the grab was intentional, which she has maintained unfalteringly throughout the trial.

Swift said that after the alleged assault, which was captured in a photo, she was shocked, saying goodbye to the DJ and his photo companion in a “monotone voice.”

The defense questioned Swift as to why she wouldn’t have stopped the meet and greet then and there, with Swift replying that it would have ruined the night for fans who’d “waited for hours.”

The defense also questioned why she couldn’t have said something or why a witness couldn’t have stepped forward. Swift’s reply was nothing less than satisfying.

“Your client could have taken a normal photo with me,” she replied.

The defense also attempted to target her bodyguard, claiming that Swift could have been more “critical” of him for not noticing or stopping the alleged assault.

“I’m critical of your client sticking his hand under my skirt and grabbing my ass,” Swift said.

Swift didn’t back down from even more victim-blaming comments. When asked about Mueller’s firing, Swift told the defense, “I am not going to allow your client to make me feel like it is anyway my fault because it isn’t.”

Swift also said that Mueller’s firing was “a product of his decisions, not mine.”

These sentiments are all important in the face of not only this trial, but in a culture of victim-blaming and shaming as a whole. It’s important for victims and survivors of sexual assault to maintain their own lack of responsibility for the actions of their assaulters. No matter the circumstances, victims should not feel guilty or responsible for their attackers and their possible ramifications.