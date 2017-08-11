VIEW GALLERY

In the life of Kylie Jenner, nothing is muted or subtle.

Whether it’s her lips, her cars, or her new reality show, extravagance seems to follow Kylie everywhere she goes, especially now that Tyga is no longer in the picture.

Jenner’s boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, continued that tradition of luxury for his girl on her 20th birthday, with the help of some jaw-dropping jewels, an orchestra and more flowers than I’ve seen in my life.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXot1dkAmUW/?tagged=travisscott

Scott surprised Kylie with a custom-made butterfly chain.

Why butterflies? The insect holds a special place for the couple, who have matching butterfly tattoos on their ankles.

Scott also got a little help from an orchestra and hundreds of flowers.

Look familiar?

Scott may have gained a little inspiration from his mentor, Kanye West, and Kylie’s future, Kim Kardashian. One of West’s go-to gifts is an orchestra, which played “Young & Beautiful” by Lana Del Rey at their engagement.

The West family also loves having large walls of white roses at events, so that might have helped inspire Scott’s aesthetic.

It seems as though Kylie and Travis are on-track to becoming a mini Kanye and Kim. Luckily, they’ll carry on the tradition of over-the-top everything. This birthday proves that.