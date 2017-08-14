What’s an award show without drama? I doubt anything will surpass the VMAs “Miley what’s good” or The Academy Awards accidentally announcing La La Land over Moonlight, but still drama prevails.
This years Teen Choice Awards was no different. The K-pop group BTS won the Choice International Artist Award and their fans were thrilled. The K-pop group has been making waves on American soil so this award is a huge addition.
But their fans were not happy with the way the award was presented. Bella Thorne and Marshmello were the presenters for this category and the Choice Fandom Award. Why the TCAs would have a mute DJ present an award is beyond me.
Bella did all the talking, and a lot of it. Fans think she rushed through the presentation and didn’t give BTS their moment. She announced the two winners together instead of separately. After announcing quickly moved on to the next part of the show.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=harzns16JZo
Fans are not happy that BTS didn’t get their time to celebrate their big achievement. They are also not pleased that they waited and watched the entire show for the few seconds of congratulations.
https://twitter.com/MonsJamx/status/896922899218444289
Fans are also disappointed that the TCAs didn’t organize an acceptance video with the band knowing that they couldn’t attend.
https://twitter.com/daddyraerae/status/896922471558807553
BTS hasn’t spoken out about the award show. They only retweeted TCAs tweet announcing their win.
International Choice Artist is a big award and BTS fans are not to be messed with. Next year the TCAs should give the winner the appropriate celebration.