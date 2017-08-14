VIEW GALLERY

We’ve compiled a list of our favorite celebrity cameos in music videos. Some videos cast so many celebrities it was hard to keep track of the count.

It’s also important to honorably mention a few videos that didn’t make the list below: Ben Affleck in JLO’s “Jenny From The Block“ music video (still a classic), Eva Mendes in Will Smith’s “Miami” video, Kim Kardashian in Fall Out Boy’s video for “Thnks fr th Mmrs”, Jennifer Love Hewitt in Enrique Iglesias’ best love song, “Hero”, and Rupert Grint in Ed Sheeran’s “Lego House”.

1. Megan Fox

The hit song from 2010 has over 1 billion views on YouTube and even stars Dominic Monaghan who played Charlie on Lost.

2. Shay Mitchell

There’s a shower make out scene between Pretty Little Liars‘ Shay Mitchell and Nick Jonas. Pretty steamy stuff.

3. Zendaya

Bruno Mars just released the “Versace On The Floor” music video and already has over 3 million views. I think its safe to assume she’s wearing a Versace dress.

4. Natalie Portman

Natalie was pregnant at the time of this video but still can be her sultry self. She was also in the music video for “Carmensita” by Devendra Banhart, which was a pretty interesting watch to say the least.

5. Kylie Jenner

Kylie’s caught kissing in the rain in this music video.

6. Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham stuns in this music video and she’s wearing just a t-shirt the whole time. There might also be a kissing scene. It’s also important to honorably mention The Fat Jewish in DNCE’s music video for “Cake By The Ocean”.

7. So Many Boys

Charli XCX’s video for “Boys” features nothing but boys like Diplo, Khalid, will.i.am, Charlie Puth, G-Eazy, Cameron Dallas, Tom Daley, The Vamps and even Joe Jonas. Just a jam packed video filled with boys. Could anything be better?

8. Jamie Foxx, Wiz Khalifa and Paris Hilton

This video features Demi Lovato looking totally fit and fab at a house party where Paris Hilton is her DJ and Jamie Foxx is dancing around with her friends. This is Wiz Khalifa’s second time on the list, he was also cameo in Charli XCX’s “Boys” video.

9. Gigi Hadid

Could this list be complete without mentioning Zayn’s “Pillowtalk” music video which stars his girlfriend?

10. Bella Hadid

When mentioning Gigi in her beau’s video, we also have to remember Bella cameoing in ex-boyfriend The Weeknd’s video for “In The Night.”

11. Anne Hathaway, Kristen Stewart, and Brie Larson

If you haven’t watched this video yet, you must. The three celebs are seen dressed as boys and give quite the performance.

12. Dianna Agron and Chris Messina

The video shows The Mindy Project’s Chris Messina away cheating on his wife, played by Dianna Agron. She gives quite the performance and burns his things in the pool.

13. Too Many To Count

Jay Z and Beyoncé’s On The Run tour created a video, which just had to be included in this list. With cameos from stars like Blake Lively, Sean Penn, Kidada and Rashida Jones, Don Cheadle and Jake Gyllenhaal. Can we start a petition somewhere to actually make this movie please?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sILIDlov2W4

14. Mila Kunis

Aerosmith always picked stars before they took off in Hollywood for their music videos. Their song “Jaded” stars Mila Kunis, but other videos have included stars like Alicia Silverstone, Liv Tyler and Jason London.

15. Scarlett Johansson

Listening back to this video, our younger selves definitely did not know the meaning of this song, but it’s still a great hit. Scarlett Johansson who also starred in Bob Dylan’s “When The Deal Goes Down.”



16. Robin Williams

Robin Williams in the song that truly cures all: “Don’t Worry Be Happy”. Just seeing his face in this video will put a smile on yours.

17. T Swift’s Squad

Of course, this wouldn’t be complete without Taylor Swift‘s video for “Bad Blood,” which featured the girls from her squad like Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne, Mariska Hargitay, Karlie Kloss and Jessica Alba.