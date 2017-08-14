VIEW GALLERY

Bad news is in abundance these days, and today is no exception. The Bachelor alum Vienna Girardi recently announced that she had a miscarriage and lost her twins on August 5th. Her twins were only 18 weeks old when they died due to twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Vienna admitted that her pregnancy was high-risk because her twins were monochorionic-diamniotic. “They share a placenta, which means they also share nutrients. One baby can potentially take more from the other, so I have monitoring every two weeks.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BVDnhbkg2R6/?taken-by=viennag

Vienna first revealed her pregnancy on Instagram back in June. Despite the risks, Vienna was confident that she could carry her twins. She took great care to monitor her diet, keep fit with yoga and make regular visits to her doctor.

“On August 3rd, I went in for an ultra sound bc the Perinatologicst notice one of my twins had more fluids than the other which was the first sign of TTTS (Twin to Twin Transfusion Syndrome) this is when one twin takes more nutrients than the other,” Vienna wrote. “They said that it did look like it had improved over the last week though.”

Improvement was the last thing that happened. Later that evening, her water broke due to the amniotic sacs rupturing. What was normally good news became a nightmare for Vienna. She spent the next two days in the hospital while doctors tried everything to save both Vienna and her twin daughters.

Vienna announced the painful story on Facebook.

https://www.facebook.com/vienna.girardi/posts/10155776187733291

Doctors warned Vienna that if she did not go into an induced labor and deliver the babies now, then her own life would be at risk. Unfortunately, the twins had an extremely low chance of surviving since they were only at 18 weeks. Hospital staff hoped that they would pull through and beat the odds. Sadly, their hearts stopped beating on the second day. Vienna also went into septic shock.

Following her hospitalization, Vienna is thanking her followers for their support and asks for them to “respect my privacy and allow me to grieve.” By sharing her painful experience, she hopes to save other other expecting mothers diagnosed with TTTS.

“This was the hardest decision I have ever had to make in my life but I knew my little girls were in Heaven already and the pain I feel I would never want any mother to ever feel.” Vienna wrote. “RIP My Sweet Angels. Your mommy will never forget you and I loved you both with my entire heart.”